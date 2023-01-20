3 face felony charges after arrest at Central Parkway apartments

Jan. 19—Decatur police patrolling outside an apartment complex Wednesday in response to citizen complaints of drug activity arrested three men on felony charges and are looking for a fourth after police say the men ran from their car when they were approached.

Cam'ron Buchanan, 24, of Hillsboro, and Rayshun Bates, 21, and Shundarrion Clopton, 21, both of Decatur, were arrested at the Parkway Place Apartments at 2115 Central Parkway S.W.

Police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said the department's vice/narcotics unit received complaints of drug activity in the apartment's parking lot this month.

She said investigators patrolling the parking lot attempted to contact four males inside a red sedan there. As investigators approached the vehicle, police said, three of the men fled on foot. Two of the three were detained as well as the man who remained in the vehicle.

She said police are looking for the third man who fled on foot.

Cardenas-Martinez said investigators searched the vehicle and found marijuana packaged for resale, drug paraphernalia, a Glock handgun, an SCCY handgun that had been reported stolen in Decatur and multiple high-capacity ammunition magazines.

Buchanan was charged with second-degree receiving stolen property and two misdemeanors. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,100. He is currently on probation through the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, police said.

Jail records show Buchanan was released on bail at 8:38 a.m. today.

Bates was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree receiving stolen property and two misdemeanors. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail and released on $5,600 bail at 12:27 p.m. today.

Clopton, meanwhile, was charged with second-degree receiving stolen property and taken to the county jail with bail set at $2,500. Jail records show he was released at 7:37 a.m. today.

