3 face felony gun and drug charges related to Coast school shooting, authorities say

Pascagoula police have arrested three men on gun and drug-related charges in connection with a shooting at the Leap of Faith private school.

No injuries were reporting in the shooting that occurred Monday afternoon at the building on Martin Street that also houses a church and apartments.

Those arrested are Luis Javier Sanchez-Colon, 30, Jose Delgado, 27, and John Michael Villafana-Mendez, 23. All three have been in custody at the Jackson County jail for questioning since Monday.

Here’s a look at the charges:

Sanchez-Colon was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a stolen firearm

Delgago was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a weapon after police seized a large amount of cocaine from his vehicle.

Villafana-Mendez is facing a federal drug charge. He had been previously convicted of a state charge of felony possession of marijuana, court records show, along with other federal charges.

The men are accused of wrongdoing related to the shooting early Monday afternoon in the building on Martin Street that houses the school, some apartments and El Taller del Maestro Church.

The building has been shot up twice in the last week, the building’s owner, Gustavo Santos Sr., told the Sun Herald after the shooting Monday.

Pascagoula police had taken the men into custody Monday afternoon after responding to a report of a man with a gun outside the school shortly before 1 p.m.

No one was shot and injured, but bullet holes marred the private school building in the wake of the shooting.

Crime scene investigators collect evidence from a white Toyota parked behind Leap of Faith School in Pascagoula on Monday, March 21, 2022. According to Lt. Cory Thompson, the vehicle could possibly be tied to a shooting that happened at the school, but an investigation to determine if there is a connection is ongoing.

Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman said the investigation continues, and other arrests could follow.

Santos told the Sun Herald he and his family had been the victim of other recent crimes.

The building on Martin Street that stretches half a block, he said, was first struck by gunfire last week. In addition, he said, his son’s BMW had been set on fire on Sunday.

Santos, a native of Puerto Rico, owns several buildings in Pascagoula near the Martin Street businesses. Santos suspects someone has been following him since as early as last week.

Chapman confirmed the Police Department is investigating the report of a previous shooting at the school along with the vehicle arson.

Anyone with information should call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

Gustavo Santos Sr. looks toward bullet holes at Leap of Faith private school in Pascagoula on Monday, March 21, 2022.

A BMW belonging to Gustavo Santos Jr. parked outside a home on Hester Street in Pascagoula on Monday, March 21, 2022. According to Gustavo Santos Sr., someone set the car on fire on Sunday.

No one was killed and one man suffered a minor cut to the hand during a shooting incident at Leap of Faith private school in Pascagoula on Monday, March 21, 2022.