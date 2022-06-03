3 face murder charges after Horry County double homicide this week

Three South Carolina men have been charged with murder in connection with the homicides of two men earlier this week.

Horry County police arrested and charged Dajon Malik Lavern Grate, 18, of Conway with two counts of murder; Nasirea Brewnoplis Jerome Grate, 19, of Longs, also with two courts of murder; and Todd Allen Fry Jr, 17, of Conway for murder and accessory, before the fact of felon, according to a Friday release from the Horry County Police Department.

Jeremiah Zachariah Dicker, 20, of Columbia, and Kalik Conn, 19, of Longs were fatally shot June 1 at 2:11 p.m., on Highway 554. That’s near Red Bluff Crossroads in the unincorporated area of Horry County, according to the release.

The Horry County Police Department said the three men “knowingly engaged in a common scheme to commit an armed robbery. That scheme led to a shooting that ultimately resulted in the deaths of Dicker and Conn.”

The investigation is ongoing.