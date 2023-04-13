3 facing charges in connection to death of 19-year-old who was shot in Uniontown

Authorities in Fayette County announced a big break in a 2020 homicide.

Richard Bower, the Fayette County district attorney announced on Thursday that three men are facing charges in relation to the fatal drive-by-shooting that killed 19-year-old Kaii McCargo in Sept. 2020.

Malik Belt, Devyon Dennis and Micha Craig are all facing multiple charges.

McCargo was the passenger in a car as another vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside began shooting.

Court documents show that individuals came forward with new information that helped police identify their suspects.

Police say Belt is still on the run.

“We would ask anyone who knows the location to report to Pennsylvania State Police, 911 in Fayette County,” said Bower.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Baldwin woman facing felony animal cruelty charges after dog allegedly dies from starvation Driver facing citation after tractor-trailer overturns, hangs from overpass in Washington County Local school custodian accused of sexually assaulting child, arrested on campus VIDEO: Gas prices on the rise in Pittsburgh region, across US DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts