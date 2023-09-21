3 facing charges after photo of fake gun inside local school circulates online

Three people are facing charges after a photo of two people with a gun inside Wayne High School circulated online Wednesday.

On Sept. 20 Huber Heights Police Department’s school resource officers were made aware of the photo showing two students posing inside Wayne High School. Police confirmed Wednesday that the photo was taken inside the high school but was taken over the weekend when school was not in session.

>> INITIAL COVERAGE: A photo shows two people showing off a gun inside local school; police say it’s real

An investigation determined the gun in the photo to be a replica and not a real gun.

None of the three people involved attend Huber Heights City Schools, according to police. They have been identified and charged with Illegal Conveyance or Possession of a Deadly Weapon or Dangerous Ordnance or Object Indistinguishable from Firearm in a School Safety Zone, which is a misdemeanor.



