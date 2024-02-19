3 facing felony charges after Indiana pursuit

Three people are facing felony charges following a pursuit in Indiana over the weekend.

>>57-year-old Dayton man killed in Riverside crash

An Indiana State Police trooper located a 2023 Kia Sorento on Saturday that was believed to have been involved in a theft at a Walmart. When the trooper attempted to stop the Kia, it failed to stop and fled, according to an Indiana State Police spokesperson.

The Kia traveled south on County Road 300 East before turning westbound on Country Road 1250 South before turning onto Country Road 300 West.

It entered Tippecanoe County and ended up at Soldiers Homes Road before it ran off the side of the road and into a ditch.

Two of the occupants left the vehicle on foot.

>>‘A shocker;’ Residents of Clayton condominium watch as building burns

The trooper utilized his K-9 partner, Bo, who assisted in apprehending one of the suspects and the other suspect surrendered.

All three people were transported to a hospital following the crash and then transported to White County Jail.

Joshua Dozier, 23, from New York, is facing four felony charges including Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Reckless Driving Causing Injury, Organized Retail Theft, and Theft.

Quincy Brown and Patrick Singleton, both 21 years old, are facing two felonies including Organized Retail Theft and Theft. Singleton is also facing a charge of Possession of Marijuana.