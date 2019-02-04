3 Factors That Would Make Cronos Group a Buy

What a difference a month makes. Following what was generally a rough 2018 for marijuana stocks, the industry collectively soared in January. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, a basket of about four dozen pot stocks with varied weightings, skyrocketed by more than 47% last month. That's incredible, no matter how you slice it.

This Wall Street darling is blazing hot

One of the top-performing marijuana stocks in January was Wall Street darling Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON), which galloped higher by roughly 90%. Cronos, which has been lauded as a top or near-top pick by a handful of industry pundits and Wall Street investment firms, has benefited from a number of partnerships landed in the second half of 2018.

An up-close view of a flowering cannabis plant growing in an outdoor farm. More

Image source: Getty Images.

It began in September, when Cronos announced that it was entering a deal worth up to $100 million with Ginkgo Bioworks to utilize Ginkgo's proprietary organism design technology to create yeast strains capable of commercial cannabinoid production. Cronos aims to produce eight cannabinoids, some of which are rare, at commercial scale and, presumably, at a much lower cost than with traditional extraction techniques. Since alternative cannabis products typically have much higher price points and margins than dried cannabis flower, this move was seen as a way for Cronos to boost its long-term operating margins.

Then, in early December, tobacco giant Altria (NYSE: MO) announced a $1.8 billion equity investment in Cronos that'll give it a 45% equity stake in the company. Along with the warrants Altria will be receiving, assuming closure of the investment, it could up its stake in the company to 55%. With tobacco cigarette shipment volumes falling precipitously in the United States, Altria is presumably expecting to work with Cronos on cannabis vape products or pre-rolled joints at some point in the future. Additionally, with the company taking a 45% equity stake, Altria clearly believes in the long-term growth prospects of the weed industry.

As the icing on the cake, Cronos Group will likely slot in as a top-10 producer with around 120,000 kilograms of annual peak estimated production, 70,000 kilos of which will derive from its joint venture Cronos GrowCo facility, and 40,000 kilos of which should come from Peace Naturals. The remainder will come from smaller domestic grow sites and overseas facilities.