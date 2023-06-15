3 failed food inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other food businesses

The Benton Franklin Health District gave failing grades to three food businesses, including a popular fast food restaurant in the Tri-Cities.

The district’s food safety team gave passing grades on 21 inspections, nine of them with perfect scores.

Those acing their inspections included fast food restaurants and schools.

In the district’s routine inspections, businesses or organizations that receive 35 points for the more serious red violations are required to have additional inspections and must meet a tougher standard on those.

For followup inspections, they must have fewer than 25 red points and a limited number of repeat problems to pass.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illnesses, such as improper temperature control of food, lack of handwashing or bare-hand contact with foods.

Blue violations are low risk factors related to the cleanliness and physical condition of an establishment.

No notice is given before the inspections.

Inspection results are posted online so residents can look up the status and the details of any violations of individual restaurants.

Go to bit.ly/BFHDinspections. Click on the business name and then on the date of the inspection on the right half of the next page. Look for the “Violations” tab.

Failed inspections

El Primo (Mobile), Event, Routine June 5 (50 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, inadequate handwashing facilities, lack of conformance with approved procedures. Because of no running water for handwashing, prepared food was discarded.

Popeyes, 240 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Routine June 6 (50 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100%, improper hand washing, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper cold holding (>45°F).

Revival in a Cup, 509 Ninth St., Benton City, Routine June 8 (60 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, inadequate handwashing facilities, improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Passed inspections

Burger King, 2407 W. Court St., Pasco, Follow-up June 9 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Burlesque Brew, 5303 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick, Follow-up June 7 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1102 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Routine June 6 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Daily Donuts, 1131 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine June 5 (0 Red, 10 Blue)

Del Taco, 155 Wellsian Way, Richland, Routine June 8 (30 Red, 0 Blue)

Headstart, 313 Third St., Benton City, Routine June 8 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Headstart/Children’s Center, 1549 S.E. Georgia Ave., Richland, Routine June 6 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Headstart, 1300 Meade Ave., Prosser, Routine June 6 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Headstart, 6215 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Routine June 8 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Helados La Michoacana, 712 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Routine June 8 (Restaurant 25 Red, 0 Blue) (Ice cream 0 Red, 0 Blue)

McDonald’s, 101 Wellsian Way, Richland, Routine June 8 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Neiffer Triangle 4 Ranch (Demo), Event, Routine June 9 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 1804 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine June 7 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Pizza Hut, 1921 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine June 7 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Rivers Edge High School, 975 Gillespie St., Richland, Follow-up June 8 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Round Table Pizza, 3300 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Routine June 7 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Taco Bell, 2404 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine June 9 (0 Red, 5 Blue)

Wendy’s, 7003 Canal Drive, Kennewick, Routine June 6 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Whitstran Child Development Center, 101001 W. Foisy Road, Prosser, Routine June 6 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Whitstran Elementary School, 102101 W. Foisy Road, Prosser, Routine June 6 (0 Red, 0 Blue)