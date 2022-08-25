3 Fairfield students charged for alleged school shooting threat

Aug. 24—Three Fairfield High School students were arrested Tuesday morning by a school resource officer after they were identified as responsible for making threats against the school.

The students, who have not been identified but all are 15 years old, have been charged with inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor, and subsequently released to their parents pending a court hearing.

About 4 p.m. on Monday, the Fairfield Police Department was notified about a social media post indicating a school shooting would occur today. The threat did not specifically mention one of the Fairfield City School District buildings, "we proceeded as if it had," said Fairfield Police Chief Steve Maynard.

There are 10,000 students that are enrolled within the Fairfield City Schools.

"School administrators were immediately notified, as were all school resource officers. Additional security measures were put in place to address the threat," the chief said.

Investigators followed leads to identify the individuals responsible for the post.

"We take the safety and security of our schools seriously and will be diligent in that regard," Maynard said. "Threats of this nature, regardless of their intent, will not be tolerated. They have a tremendous impact on students, school staff, and the community. It is the intent of the Fairfield Police Department to prosecute anyone who threatens violence against our schools."

Fairfield School District spokesperson Gina Gentry-Fletcher said the students charged will be disciplined in accordance to the district's student code of conduct.

"We are grateful for the partnerships between our schools and our local law enforcement agencies during this investigation," she said.