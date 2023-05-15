3 family members found dead in Fairbanks home in apparent murder-suicide, police say

May 15—Three family members were found dead inside a Fairbanks home Sunday evening in what appears to be a murder-suicide, Fairbanks police said.

Officers responding to a request for a welfare check found the bodies of Linda and Wesley Dunbar, both 64, and 36-year-old Nancy Dunbar, the Fairbanks Police Department said in a release Monday. The three were a husband, wife and daughter who lived together in the home on McCarty Avenue, a police spokeswoman said.

The three appeared to have been dead for at least several weeks, police said. They died from gunshot wounds, police said.

Someone who "knew them and hadn't heard from them in quite a while" called emergency dispatchers at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday to ask officers to check on the family, police spokeswoman Teal Soden. There had been no official reports that any of the Dunbars were missing, Soden said.

One gun was recovered at the scene, she said.

The state Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

Police asked anyone with additional information to contact Lt. Amy Davis at adavis@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6565.

The department encouraged anyone with thoughts of suicide to call the free 988 suicide and crisis line. The city's emergency dispatch center also dispatches a "very active" mobile team with a behavioral health clinician and peer support specalist to help people in crisis, Soden said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.