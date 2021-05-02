3 Fast-Growing Revenue Per Share Stocks

- By Alberto Abaterusso





The S&P 500 stocks saw their aggregate trailing 12-month real revenue per share increase at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 2% over the past five years. The share price of the benchmark index for the U.S. stock market was trading at $4,181.17 at close on Friday, up by more than 100% over the past five years through April 30.

Thus, investors may want to consider the following three stocks as they have surpassed the S&P 500 in terms of higher five-year revenue per share growth rates.





CME Group

The first company that makes the cut is CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME), a Chicago-based operator of contract markets where traders can exchange futures and options on futures contracts worldwide.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 7.5% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price has gained 117.6% over the past five years to close at $201.99 on Friday for a market capitalization of $72.53 billion and a 52-week range of $146.89 to $216.75 per share.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $208.06 per share.

Activision Blizzard

The second company that qualifies is Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), a Santa Monica, California-based electronic gaming and multimedia company.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 7.2% on average every year over the past five years.

The stock has risen more than 167.34% over the past five years to close at $91.19 on Friday for a market capitalization of $70.65 billion and a 52-week range of $62.85 to $104.53.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy and have established an average target share price of $113.64 for this stock.

Norfolk Southern

The third company to consider is Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC), a Norfolk, Virginia-based provider of railroad transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods to customers in the U.S.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by nearly 4% on average every year over the past five years.

The stock has climbed by about 213.3% over the past five years to close at $279.24 per share on Friday for a market capitalization of $69.88 billion and a 52-week range of $157.48 to $287.43.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $292.38 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

