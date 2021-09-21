3 fatally shot outside Wendy’s in South Florida: police

Three people were shot and killed early Tuesday morning outside a Wendy’s restaurant in a Greater Fort Lauderdale, Fla., police said.

Hallandale Beach Police Capt. Megan Jones said in a press conference at the scene that officers received a call just before 1 a.m. saying that an argument had led to some gunfire near the restaurant’s parking lot, The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found three victims who had been shot.

They were found “unresponsive and now deceased,” according to Jones.

Jones said that investigators don’t believe the incident was a random attack, but they are still reviewing security footage to learn more about the shooting.

“We don’t believe that there is anyone out there intending to do additional harm to the public,” she said.

Witnesses said they heard about 10 gunshots.

Perk Fargo, who was working nearby at the time, told CBS4 Miami that he was nervous when he heard them.

“I just heard some gunshots pop off. It was boom, boom, boom. It was quick, though,” he said.

No names have been released, but police say the victims don’t appear to be employees of the restaurant.

“However, we’re still developing what their relationship is to each other at this time,” said Jones.

Hallandale Beach is located in southern Broward County, about 11 miles south of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.