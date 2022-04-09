3 fatally wounded in overnight violence, Friday into early Saturday, Chicago police say

Two men and a 17-year-old boy were fatally wounded overnight Friday into early Saturday morning on. the South Side, Chicago police said.

The latest homicide happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 9500 block of South Sangamon Street in the Longwood Manor neighborhood.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was standing on the drive way of a residence when shots were fired, striking him to the chest. He was taken by. Chicago Fire Department paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Friday night, a 27-year-old man was fatally wounded in the 2000 block of West 35th Street in the McKinley Park neighborhood.

Police said the victim was discovered lying on the sidewalk around 10:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier Friday, another man was fatally wounded in the Woodlawn neighborhood in the 1500 block of East 61st Street.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were involved in a fight with several people when shots were fired.

The man suffered a wound to the head, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The woman suffered a wound to the right hand, and was listed in good condition at the same hospital, police said.

No one was in custody for any of the shootings and detectives were investigating.