3 felony domestic assault cases dismissed

Sep. 23—The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed felony domestic assault charges in three defendants' cases Thursday due to their victims' unwillingness to testify against them at preliminary hearings.

Tyler V. Gricks, 27, of Carthage, who faced counts of second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon, saw his charges dismissed. Those charges pertained to a domestic disturbance Jan. 31 during which he purportedly choked and punched his girlfriend after shooting and killing her dog, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Michael P. Holbert, 21, of Joplin, who faced counts of first-degree burglary and second-degree domestic assault, saw his charges dismissed. He was charged after authorities say he forced his way into the home of his ex-girlfriend April 10, hitting her in the forehead with the door in the process and then shoving her into a wall and choking her, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

A charge of second-degree domestic assault against Eric B. Butler, 44, of Webb City, was dismissed. He was accused of assaulting his wife July 31 by shoving her and throwing her to the ground and then choking her, according to a probable-cause affidavit.