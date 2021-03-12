3 felony domestic assault cases dismissed

Mar. 12—The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed felony domestic assault charges that a Texas man was facing due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.

Walter A. Moore, 40, of McKinney, Texas, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree endangerment of a child.

The charges involving his estranged girlfriend and her child were dismissed due to the woman's unwillingness to testify against him, according to the prosecutor's office.

Moore was accused of showing up Oct. 13 at her house in Joplin, wanting to get some of his property. She purportedly refused to return some shoes he wanted until he fixed her car, which he had crashed, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Moore is accused of having pulled her from the vehicle in a manner that caused both of them to fall to the ground and then fired a gun in the general direction of her and the child with her as she was down on the ground.

Police found six bullet holes in the vehicle and evidence that rounds also struck a nearby residence, according to the affidavit.