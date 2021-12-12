3 females injured in shooting in Norfolk’s Young Terrace neighborhood

Three females were injured Saturday night in a shooting in the Young Terrace neighborhood of Norfolk.

Dispatchers were called about the shooting around 9:25 p.m. in the 500 block of Nicholson Street.

Three females were taken to a hospital. Police have not said whether the victims were adults.

One of the victims had injuries considered to be life-threatening.

Norfolk police have not released the motive or circumstances of the shooting.

