3 females shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood overnight

Three females were shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood overnight.

According to Pittsburgh police, Zone 3 officers responded to South 12th Street between East Carson and Sarah streets around 3:36 a.m. for a ShotSpotter alert about multiple rounds fired.

Police said a short time later, a female with a gunshot wound to the leg arrived at the Pittsburgh police station on East Warrington.

Two other females who were shot showed up at a local hospital, according to police. One had a gunshot wound to the hand that required surgery and the other was shot in the leg.

Police said all three victims are believed to have been shot after an altercation that led to gunfire on South 12th Street.

The Mobile Crime Unit processed the scene. Several people were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

