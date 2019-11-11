3 Fidelity Mutual Funds to Grab Today

Fidelity boasts of huge mutual fund assets under management and a wide variety of funds, spanning a wide spectrum of sectors. Fidelity Investments is one of the largest and oldest mutual fund companies in the world. The company provides investment advice, discount brokerage services, retirement services, wealth management services, securities execution, and clearance and life insurance products to its clients.

At Fidelity, a large group of investment professionals carry out extensive and in-depth research to provide potential investment avenues worldwide for investors. Fidelity had total assets of about $2 trillion under management (as of Aug 31, 2019). The company manages over 504 mutual funds across a wide range of categories including both domestic as well as foreign funds, and equity and fixed income funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity International Capital Appreciation Fund FIVFX invests its assets heavily in securities of foreign issuers, primarily those from the emerging economies. FIVFX seeks to invest in common stocks and aims at maximizing long-term growth of capital by allocating investments across different nations and regions of the world. FIVFX has returned 12.6% in the past three-year period.

Sammy Simnegar has been the fund manager of FIVFX since 2008.

Fidelity Select Software & IT Services Portfolio FSCSX fund invests the majority of its assets in companies whose primary operations are related to software or information-based services. It primarily focuses on acquiring common stocks of both domestic and foreign companies. FSCSX has three-year annualized returns of 22.1%.

As of September 2019, FSCSX held 68 issues with almost 25.20% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Fidelity Equity-Income Fund FEQIX seeks reasonable income and capital appreciation. FEQIX normally invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The fund also spends on income-producing securities that lead to investments in large capital, value stocks. Moreover, it invests in domestic and foreign issuers. FEQIX has three-year annualized returns of 10.4%.

FEQIX has an expense ratio of 0.61% compared with the category average of 1.00%.

