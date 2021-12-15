3 filthy places that you're forgetting to clean inside your home — and it's not where you'd expect

Carolina McCauley shared two videos on TikTok and Instagram in November. Courtesy of Carolina McCauley

Influencer Carolina McCauley shared a viral video about cleaning tips in November.

The footage showed three places people often forget to clean inside their homes.

The video received more than 18,000 likes and 681,000 views.

An Australian influencer known as the "Home Hacks Queen" shared three places people often forget to clean inside their homes.

Carolina McCauley, a mother of two with over one million Instagram followers, shared a video in late November that amassed more than 681,497 views and counting.

According to McCauley, the first overlooked spot people often miss inside their homes includes sink drains. In the video, she appears to clean a sink drain using dish soap and baking soda before scrubbing with a scrub brush.

"Inside your drains," McCauley wrote in the video. "This can get very nasty if left unattended."

Second, McCauley transitioned to range hood filters typically found above kitchen stovetops. Range hood filters help remove airborne grease and ventilate smoke out of the kitchen while cooking, so the space has the potential to get quite dirty.

Carolina McCauley suggested that homeowners clean their range hood filters every two weeks. Courtesy of Carolina McCauley

The video showed McCauley soaking each range hood filter in water after adding a few dissolved cleaning tablets. She advised that people clean their filters every fortnight — or every two weeks — to remove "gunk and grime."

Finally, McCauley turned her attention to the washing machine filter and said to clean the space at least once a month. In a separate TikTok video, McCauley said to rinse the filter under warm water, scrub the filter's holder clean, and re-install the filter to keep the washing machine smelling "fresh."

The washing machine filter should be cleaned at least once a month. Courtesy of Carolina McCauley

As previously reported by Insider, everyday things like sink faucets are also often overlooked while cleaning.

Former hoarding technician Fiona Mills said, "those areas are disgusting because your hands are dirty when you turn them on, and then the handle is still dirty afterward."

Mills suggested people use Shockwave, a disinfectant like Lysol, or Microban 24, which she said is "mainly used for mold but does have a general multi-surface cleaner."

Microban 24's Sanitizing Spray and Multi-Purpose Cleaner were among the disinfectants approved by the Environmental Protection Agency to kill coronavirus. These products sell for $9 and $12 on Amazon, respectively.

