3 finalists to compete for Rutherford County Schools director job

Three Rutherford County Schools administrators will interview as finalists to replace outgoing Director Bill Spurlock.

The seven elected Rutherford County Board of Education members unanimously accepted the recommended finalists by the Tennessee School Boards Association:

Andrea Anthony, assistant superintendent of human resources and support services, Rutherford County Schools

John Ash, principal, Central Magnet School, Rutherford County Schools

James Sullivan, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, Rutherford County Schools

Board Chairperson Tiffany Johnson said she'll work with staff to schedule interviews next week.

The Rutherford County School Board Chairperson Tiffany Johnson stands up and says the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of a Rutherford County School Board meeting where the Rutherford County Director of Schools Bill Spurlock's contract was shortened by a year, on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Vice Chairperson Shelia Bratton requested the board consider interviewing the three finalists on the same night to avoid giving an unfair process. The questions, however, will be provided in advance.

The board will select questions provided in advance to the finalists.

District spokesperson James Evans will be sending out a survey to ask families about what questions they'd like the board member to ask the finalists.

Board also have the option to interview four others who applied to be the next director:

Nolan Clark Blair, principal, McFadden School of Excellence, Rutherford County Schools

Erick Hofstetter, chief operations officer, Paulding County School District, Dallas, Georgia

Christopher Treadway, principal, Poplar Grove Middle School, Franklin Special School District, and a former principal at Rock Springs Middle in Smyrna for Rutherford County Schools

Clinton Wilson, executive principal, Glencliff High School, Metro Nashville Public Schools

Ash was the runner-up for the director job in 2018 when the board chose Spurlock. Treadway was the runner-up for the Murfreesboro City Schools job offered to Director Trey Duke in January 2021.

Those seeking the director job applied through the TSBA. The TSBA examined and vetted the applicants before presenting resume details on the three finalists to the elected school officials for interviews scheduled sometime the week of May 16-20.

The board hired the TSBA to conduct the applicant search for $6,500.

The majority of the board hopes to offer a contract by May 28, and the chosen applicant would start July 1.

Board member Tammy Sharp opposed the timeline. She wants the board to appoint an interim director to serve starting in July and wait until after the Aug. 4 election. Sharp is running unopposed as a Republican, but there are three additional seats up for election.

Spurlock agreed to vacate his position a year early by June 30 after the board gave him a performance evaluation that was critical of communications with the elected school officials and staff. He will still earn a year of his $166,633 salary and benefits that totaled $205,464 after vacating his position.

The next director will be offered an annual salary in the $200,000 to $250,000 range to be competitive with what other large Middle Tennessee districts pay, the board decided.

Next director will oversee district with over 50,000 students.

The chosen applicant will oversee a fast-growing district expected to add 1,000 students next year to exceed 50,000, surpassing an existing count of 49,300 attending 50 schools.

The director also has hiring, promoting, demoting, suspending and firing authority for a district with 5,815 funded positions at this time, as well as oversight of contracts with bus operators and substitute teachers.

The board proposes to add 182 employee positions next year.

Board members will present their budget plans to members of the Rutherford County Commission during a 5 p.m. May 24 meeting at the County Courthouse in downtown Murfreesboro. The 21-member commission has final authority on tax and budget plans.

Timeline to hire next schools director

May 10: Board considers finalists to interview

May 16-20: Interview finalists

May 23-27: Discuss finalists one at a time

May 28: Majority of school board members agree to offer contract to applicant

July 1: New schools director assumes position

Note: School board may appoint an interim director if unable to decide on applicant

Source: Rutherford County Board of Education timeline decision

