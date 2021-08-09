3 first responders in Florida die of Covid within 3 days

Authorities in central Florida say the state's latest Covid-19 surge is having a deadly impact on the Sunshine State's first responders, claiming three of the public servants last week.

The three men — a firefighter, a sheriff's deputy and a police officer — all died within three days of each other, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

Melbourne Fire Department Driver Engineer Scott Allender died Aug. 3 "after battling COVID-19 since early July," the MFD said in a statement.

“Scott Allender was an important and vibrant member of the Melbourne Fire Department and will be dearly missed by all who knew him,” Melbourne Fire Chief Chuck Bogle said. “Our deepest sympathy is extended to the Allender family.”

Craig Seijos, a 54-year-old deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Department, died Aug. 5.

The department said in a statement that Seijos had worked there for nearly three decades.

“Craig dedicated much of his life to serving the residents of Orange County,” Sheriff John Mina said. “We will always be grateful for his service and he will never be forgotten.”

"Deputy Seijos was a dedicated family man who adored his wife and five adult children," Mina said. "His colleagues say he was an extremely generous person and was always willing to donate to a good cause. Deputy Seijos also never shied away from a healthy debate."

And the Port Orange Police Department posted that 39-year-old police officer Justin White also died from Covid on Aug. 5.

The POPD called White, survived by a wife and four children, "a dedicated husband, father, and a fierce advocate for the officers he worked alongside."

Mike Chitwood, sheriff of nearby Volusia County, sent condolences after White's passing and said in a tweet that over 300 law enforcement officers have died due to Covid, making the disease "by far the biggest single cause of line-of-duty death."

"More than the senseless murders we see all too often," Chitwood wrote. "May Justin White rest in peace, may his family find the strength & support they need to carry on in his memory."

Florida's latest Covid surge, fueled by the contagious delta variant, is having a devastating impact on unvaccinated communities.

One church in Jacksonville this month said six of its unvaccinated parishioners died from the virus within 10 days of one another.