Good Morning America

It's been 22 years since Faith Hill sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl in 2000, but she remembers it like it was yesterday. The country superstar called the experience "terrifying" in a new interview and, despite being a well seasoned performer, said she felt "the most extraordinary amount of pressure ever" doing it. Hill, 54, recalled the moment on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" this week, explaining how she walked out onto the field to sing the national anthem from a public bathroom where she had been practicing with "a literal boombox."