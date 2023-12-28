3 Florida cities make list of top 50 places to live in the U.S.

Three Florida cities made Money.com’s annual “50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.” ranking.

The website looks at U.S. cities regarding economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie to determine which cities make the list.

This year, Atlanta came in at the top of the list based on its booming jobs market and “eye on equality.”

The Florida cities made the list are: Tampa at No. 9, Altamonte Springs at No. 33, and Sarasota at No. 43.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Here’s the entire top 50:

Atlanta, Ga. Tempe, Arizona Kirkland, Washington Raleigh, North Carolina Roger’s Park (Chicago), Illinois Columbia, Maryland Somerville, Massachusetts Ann Arbor, Michigan Tampa, Florida Jersey City, New Jersey Boise, Idaho Chapel Hill, North Carolina Irvine, California Fort Lee, New Jersey Arlington, Virginia Naperville, Illinois Milton, Massachusetts Fremont, California Carmel, Indiana Rockville, Maryland Franklin, Tennessee San Diego, California Hillsboro, Oregon Abington, Pennsylvania San Jose, California Alexandria, Virginia Chanhassen, Minnesota Denver, Colorado Overland Park, Kansas Morristown, New Jersey Lafayette, Colorado Camas, Washington Altamonte Springs, Florida South Burlington, Vermont Marietta, Georgia Kirkwood Missouri Glen Cove, New York Kaneohe, Hawaii Hutto, Texas Madison, Wisconsin Salt Lake City, Utah Bentonville, Arkansas Sarasota, Florida Nashua, New Hampshire Norman, Oklahoma Greenville, South Carolina Juneau, Alaska Coralville, Iowa Jeffersonville, Indiana Sparks, Nevada

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.