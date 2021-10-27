3 Florida teens charged after classmate is murdered for alleged relationship with girl

Police say the trio lured Dwight “DJ” Grant from his home in Miramar and killed him with a knife and sword.

Three teenagers in Miramar, Florida, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and evidence tampering after police allege they lured their classmate out of his home and murdered him with a knife and sword.

Dwight “DJ” Grant, an 18-year-old senior at Miramar High School, was reported missing last Sunday, Oct. 17, by his family. Police confirmed that they found his body last Tuesday near an apartment complex in Miramar.

He was described by his neighbors as quiet and a “good kid,” according to local NBC News reporting.

Three teens in Miramar, Florida, have been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and evidence tampering after police say they lured classmate Dwight “DJ” Grant (above) from his home and killed him. (Photo: Screenshot/CBS Miami)

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by NBC News, the three apprehended teenagers — two girls aged 16 and 17, and a boy, 17 — were filmed on surveillance cameras leaving together, coming to Grant’s home, where they ambushed him in an outdoor stairwell.

Local news reports have identified the teens as Jaslyn Smith and Christine Parisien of Miramar, and Andre Clements III of Pembroke Pines. Police allege Smith held Grant down while Parisien stood watch as Clements beat and stabbed him with a knife and a sword.

According to reports, Clements texted Parisien, his girlfriend, telling her that “murder was coming soon,” and the 17-year-old had “jokingly” offered to help.

May our forever Patriot Rest In Peace. Please pray for Dwight Grant’s family, friends and our community. I spoke with Ms. Grant to offer our condolences on behalf of the Patriot family. We will have grief counselors available on Thursday & Friday. We are here for you. pic.twitter.com/Dm9Fl2GsRl — Principal Formoso (@msformoso) October 19, 2021

UPDATE: @MiramarPD says Andre Clemens, 17, punched Dwight “DJ” Grant, 18, stabbed him in the neck with a knife and stabbed him in the chest with a sword at the New Park Towers Apartments. Another student held him down during the brutal murder while a third acted as a lookout. pic.twitter.com/057mMbQlU5 — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightWPLG) October 26, 2021

Police reportedly uncovered other text messages that show Clements was angry that Grant allegedly had sex with a girl he had an “emotional connection” with. Authorities contend that Clements, Parisien and Smith worked together to dispose of the weapons used in the murder and clean up the evidence, including throwing Grant’s body over a railing and dragging it into nearby bushes, where it was found days later.

Story continues

“You know who I am and why I’m here,” the 17-year-old boy told the victim, according to the affidavit. “You know I have to kill you now.”

Miramar High School Principal Loli Formoso wrote a tribute to Grant on Twitter the day his body was found, saying, “May our forever Patriot Rest In Peace.” She requested prayers “for Dwight Grant’s family, friends, and our community,” adding, “I spoke with Ms. Grant to offer our condolences on behalf of the Patriot family.”

Formoso made grief counselors available to students at the end of that week.

Sergio Smith, a close friend of Grant’s family, told NBC South Florida the loss has been painful. “I watched Dwight grow up, and that’s what hurts. I won’t see him smile again,” he said. “To go through all the energy of looking for him and for this to be the outcome is just hurtful.”

“This kid needs justice. He did not deserve this,” he added.

Broward County prosecutors have announced that Smith, Parisien and Clements will be charged as adults.

“If this case were to be handled as a juvenile matter, the maximum term of residential treatment would be 36 months prior to release,” Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor said in a statement. “A juvenile charge would mean that the person would be released after three years in the system and could only be kept under supervision in the community until age 21.”

City leaders, family and friends of Grant held a candlelight vigil in his honor Tuesday night.

“I feel bad for the kid’s mom,” Anita Beasley, a parent of a Miramar High School student, told local News 10. “It’s a sad situation for everybody.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post 3 Florida teens charged after classmate is murdered for alleged relationship with girl appeared first on TheGrio.