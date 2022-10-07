3 Florida Teens Steal A Maserati, Finding Themselves In A Fatal 123 MPH Police Chase

Three Florida teens were involved in a high-speed police chase that left one dead.

On Oct. 2, three friends — who were not licensed to drive — stole an unlocked 2016 Maserati in St. Petersburg, Florida. Mario Bonilla (15), Malachi Daniels (16) and the driver, Keondrick Lang (15), stole the vehicle around 3:20 a.m., as reported by the New York Post. Police claim that when two police SUVs attempted to pull Lang over, he put the pedal to the metal, which led to a police chase.

Lang ended up reaching speeds up to 123 mph as he raced down the street trying to escape police. In footage shared by Hollywood Unlocked, the unlicensed driver fishtailed in the luxury car, which caused the car to jump a curb and fly through the air like a rocket before hitting a business sign nearby. The car then landed upside down.

At the time of the car crash, Daniels was in the backseat and Bonilla was in the front passenger seat. Unfortunately, the scene had a fatal ending, as Bonilla was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived. The other two were taken to a nearby hospital, with Lang in critical condition.

In addition, after the crash, police found a 25-caliber semiautomatic gun they believe to be a “crime gun,” illegally sold and resold since the late ’60s.