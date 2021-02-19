3 former Minneapolis police officers involved in death of George Floyd want case dismissed

The attorneys for three officers accused of standing by while a colleague knelt down on the neck of George Floyd, a Black man killed in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, have requested the cases against their clients be dismissed, specifically citing what they have described as prosecutorial misconduct.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin’s fatal encounter with Floyd was recorded on May 25, 2020, prompting protesters from around the world to demand charges be brought against everyone involved. Chauvin, whose trial is slated to begin in March, is facing counts of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The remaining three officers involved, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Their trial is slated for August should their lawyers’ bid for dismissal be unsuccessful.

Thao’s attorneys, Robert and Natalie Paule, late Tuesday filed a motion to have the case tossed based on allegations that prosecutors leaked details of a failed plea deal to The New York Times. Keung and Lane’s attorneys followed suit on Wednesday, the Star Tribune reported.

Citing unidentified sources, the newspaper reported Chauvin had been ready to plead guilty to third-degree murder last year, a deal that was ultimately rejected by then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

According to motions obtained by Pioneer Press, the leaked information could “irreversibly taint the jury pool and will deny Mr. Thao his constitutional right to a fair trial by impartial jurors.” The attorneys also said Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is prosecuting the case, should face “sanctions against the State for its role – directly or indirectly – in the leaking of highly prejudicial information related to potential plea agreements of codefendants.”

In a statement issued in response to the filings this week, Ellison waved off the allegations and maintained that his office continues to handle the case with care.

“It’s sad that the defense would stoop to peddling baseless conspiracy theories rather than prepare a serious defense of their client to address the grave crimes with which he is charged,” it said.

“Unlike the defense, we are confident in our case and look forward to presenting it to a jury.”