3 former officers involved in beating of inmate in Camden County Jail indicted by Grand Jury

WARNING: Some viewers may find the video above difficult to watch

Three officers who were involved in the beating of an inmate at the Camden County Jail in Woodbine in September have been indicted by the Grand Jury, District Attorney Keith Higgins announced Thursday.

Action News Jax told you in November when the officers were fired, arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and released on bond.

Mason Garrick, Braxton Massey, and Ryan Biegel were indicted on the following charges:

Battery

Simple Battery

Two counts each of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Mason Garrick, Braxton Massey, and Ryan Biegel are charged with battery of an inmate and violating the oath of office, the Camden County Sheriff's Office said.

After the video of the beating was released on social media, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said Monday, Nov. 14 it was conducting an internal investigation.

CCSO said at that time that their investigation would “include all recorded video from the time the inmate entered the facility on September 3rd, 2022 until his release on September 30th, 2022.”

READ: Civil rights leaders call for arrest of officers accused of beating Camden County inmate

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Higgins, who represents the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, requested that the GBI conducted an investigation into the beating of 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs from Greensboro, North Carolina, which originally happened on Sept. 3.

GBI Director Michael Register said as part of its investigation, GBI agents went to North Carolina to interview Hobbs about the incident.

The results of the investigation were turned over to Higgins’ office and the case was presented to the Camden County Grand Jury on Wednesday, May 17.

READ: Man beaten by Camden County deputies speaks out in interview

Higgins released the following statement Thursday on the indictments:

“Peace officers have great power over those who are in their custody and control. We trust our officers to responsibly exercise their power and properly treat the people who are being detained. When our trust is broken by the excessive use of force, the officers must be held accountable. No one is above the law. Those who enforce the law cannot be allowed to break it.”

Story continues

READ: GBI to investigate after video shows inmate being beaten in Camden County Jail

Massey was employed with CCSO for 6 months, Garrick for 18 months, and Biegel was employed by CCSO for 3 years. Their employment with CCSO was terminated before their arrests.

The other two employees involved in the incident “face disciplinary actions resulting from findings of the Internal Investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office,” CCSO said in November.

READ: Camden County Sheriff’s Office investigating after video surfaces of inmate being beaten in jail

While speaking about the investigation in November, Register said he was “shocked” when he saw the video.

“As a citizen, my reaction was like anyone else ... you know it shocked the conscience. But I’ve also been in law enforcement long enough to understand that we have to stop, take a knee, and look at the facts, and put everything into context,” Register said.

According to Camden County Jail records, Hobbs had been arrested for speeding, driving with a suspended/revoked license and possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 3. The office of Harry Daniels, the Atlanta-based attorney representing Hobbs, said Hobbs was charged with assault after he was beaten by the officers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Daniels’ office initially released two surveillance videos, which do not have sound, from inside the jail. The first video shows Hobbs in a small cell, picking up a small object and what appears to be a sandwich off a bench when several officers come rushing in. The first guard puts a hand on Hobbs’ neck. Other guards come in to help restrain him, and another guard comes in and starts punching Hobbs on the top of his head.

Another video from another angle shows a corrections officer unlock the door, then several guards enter the cell. After about 35 seconds, the guards can be seen pulling Hobbs into the hallway and at least two guards can be seen striking Hobbs’ body with their knees. Daniels’ office claims that one of Hobbs’ dreadlocks was ripped from his head during the incident.

“This video is undeniable and the deputies’ actions are inexcusable,” Daniels said in a news release after the videos first came out. “Mr. Hobbs entered the Camden County Jail suffering a psychological episode and asking to be placed in protective confinement. But instead of protecting him, these deputies jumped him and beat and kicked him mercilessly like a gang of dangerous thugs.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On Monday, Nov. 21, Daniels sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) requesting that it also investigate the beating and the officers involved for violating Hobbs’ civil rights and potentially committing a hate crime. Click HERE to view that letter.

In February, Higgins’ office dropped all charges against Hobbs.

Higgins’ office said the battery and simple battery charges the officers face are misdemeanors with a possible punishment of up to 12 months in jail. Violation of oath by public officer is a felony with a possible punishment of 1 to 5 years in prison.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.