3 Fort Worth restaurants closed, live cockroaches, dead crickets found during inspections

Three Fort Worth restaurants were closed for serious health violations, including unsanitary conditions and live pests, during the July 29 through August 12 inspections, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Williams Chicken at 4313 E. Berry St. scored 30 on Aug. 9 and was required to close when the inspector discovered the walk-in cooler was not holding food at a safe temperature. Condensation on the ceiling was dripping into a vat of chicken and there were ants under one of the sinks.

The establishment scored 14 on a follow-up inspection Aug. 10 and was allowed to reopen.

Texan Diner at 2488 Avondale Haslet Road scored 20 demerits on Aug. 12 and was required to close due to live pests and unsanitary conditions. The inspector found food accumulation on walls and under equipment and organic matter in the ice machine.

Ark Riverside at 1212 S. Riverside Drive scored 13 demerits on Aug. 11 and was closed due to a wastewater backup in one of the sinks.

Two other restaurants were not closed but scored higher than 30 demerits. Restaurants that receive more than 30 demerits are required to immediately fix the most critical violations and start corrective procedures on all the other violations within 48 hours.

Los Magueys at 1211 E. Seminary Drive scored 35 on Aug. 9. The inspector found live roaches in the kitchen and noted that raw chicken was stored on top of cooked food. The establishment scored 13 on a follow-up inspection two days later.

Louisiana Seafood and Fish Market at 1505 E. Berry St. scored 34 demerits. The inspector saw black organic residue in the ice machine, dead roaches and dead crickets in the storage area and an employee chewing gum in the food preparation area.

Shinjuku Station at 711 W. Magnolia Ave. scored 27. The inspector observed raw meat stored above ready-to-eat foods, organic matter inside the ice machine and a heavy accumulation of food and grease on the walls.

King Wok at 1229 Woodhaven Blvd. scored 26. Some foods were not being maintained at a safe temperature and a cockroach was found in one of the bathrooms.

Riverbend Cafe and Catering at 7251 Stoneway Drive also received 26 demerits. Food was not maintained at a safe temperature and the person in charge did not have a food manager certificate.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for July 29th - Aug. 12th, 2023. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.