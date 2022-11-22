3 found dead in home hours after deputies responded to eviction dispute, Florida cops say

A man shot two women he was living with and then himself hours after deputies responded to the home during an eviction dispute, according to a Florida sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a residence in Spring Hill, about 50 miles north of Tampa, at around 2 p.m. on Nov. 21, and found that three family members were having issues living together, according to a news release from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy explained the eviction process and offered to help the family come to a solution, the release says. Before the deputy left, the family members said that “the issue was over.”

About three hours later, just before 5 p.m., a resident called 911 and asked for a deputy to come to the home because the man who lived there had a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The operator heard what she believed to be a gunshot, followed by the caller screaming and asking the male to ‘put the gun down,’” the release says.

The 911 operator then heard a second shot and nothing further from the caller.

Three gunshots were heard during the course of the 8-minute 911 call, according to the news release.

Investigators say the man who lived in the home, who was one of the homeowners, first shot one of the female residents, who was also a homeowner, before shooting a woman who was a guest in the home, the sheriff’s office said.

He then shot himself, according to the release.

When deputies arrived on scene, they flew a miniature drone through a gunshot hole in the front door so that they could see the scene inside. All three residents were dead, and no one else was inside the home, the release says.

