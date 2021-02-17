3 found dead in Southwest ABQ home

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.

Feb. 17—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Three people were found dead Tuesday night in a Southwest Albuquerque home.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the deaths have been deemed suspicious and the homicide unit will investigate. Police suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.

Gilbert Gallegos, another police spokesman, said a man called 911 around 7 p.m. after he found a person dead in a vehicle in the garage of a home in the 10900 block of Crandall SW, west of Gibson and Snow Vista.

He said arriving officers found two more people dead, a man and woman, inside the home.

"The cause of death is undetermined at this time for all three individuals," Gallegos said. "An autopsy will be performed on all three individuals."

