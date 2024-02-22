3 found guilty of child neglect, endangerment in Red Lake Nation

Feb. 21—RED LAKE — Three people have been found guilty of felony child neglect for depriving children of food, clothing and other necessities between February 2022 and January 2023 in Red Lake Nation.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, during that period, 55-year-old Robin John Roy, 29-year-old Nicole Robyn Roy, and 36-year-old Harrison Edwin Dudley Sr. "willfully deprived the minor victims of necessary food, clothing, shelter, health care, or supervision despite their reasonable ability to make the necessary provisions," the release said.

This resulted in substantial harm to the physical, mental and emotional health of the children, the release said.

On Feb. 16, following a six-day trial before U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel, all three defendants were found guilty of felony child neglect.

Both Nicole Roy and Dudley were also found guilty of felony child endangerment, the release said. Sentencing hearings will be scheduled at a later time.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.