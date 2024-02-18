3 found shot, killed in Carmichael townhouse during welfare check by Sacramento sheriff’s deputies

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation Saturday after three people were discovered shot and killed inside a Carmichael townhouse.

The identities of the three victims were not known but Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said deputies found the bodies after being called to the upstairs residence on the 5700 block of Shadow Creek Drive about 3:30 p.m. for a welfare check.

“Deputies got in (to the home) and, unfortunately, discovered three adult victims deceased, all by gunshot wounds,” he said.

Few other details were immediately available and deputies were still investigating if the victims were related: “All I’ve been able to confirm so far are that they are adults.”

Neighbors said they were shocked to learn of the slaying, and many said they weren’t aware of the ordeal until deputies had arrived to cordon off the driveway in the heart of the Oakwood HOA complex.

Gandhi said there was no history of calls from the 3-bedroom townhouse adding that the neighborhood was typically “quiet.”

Neighbors, standing out in the rain near the home, said they had not heard gunshots and violent incidents were unusual. The last one, many recalled, was a similar incident in which a husband and wife were found dead in a murder-suicide a few houses away in 2015.

The residents of the complex spoke with sadness about their neighbors in “Apartment 4,” indicating the victims were a husband and wife and an 18-year-old son. They said the family had been “good neighbors” and had three small dogs.

“It’s going to be hard,” said Gladys Myers, who spoke of the victims by name. She said the man who lived in the upstairs unit was “always helpful” and had stopped by three days before to fix her computer.

Myers said the man and woman were familiar faces to the residents in the row of two-story townhomes, a block west of Manzanita Avenue.

Gandhi said investigators were expected to remain at the scene through the morning piecing together what had happened.

“It’s going to be a long night,” he said.