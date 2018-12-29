3 Fresh Catalysts for American Eagle Outfitters

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) tumbled about 20% over the past three months, mostly due to concerns about slower holiday spending and a broader market sell-off. However, AEO's 15 straight quarters of positive comps growth make it a resilient apparel retailer for a tough market, and the company expects that streak to continue for the foreseeable future.

Last quarter, AEO's sales rose 5%, its comps grew 8%, and its earnings jumped 33%. I previously stated that AEO's consistent growth, low forward P/E of 12, and its high forward dividend yield of 3.1% made it an undervalued dividend stock. Today, I'll focus on three other catalysts that could help it rebound in 2019.

1. Strong holiday sales

Mastercard's (NYSE: MA) SpendingPulse recently reported that U.S. holiday sales rose 5.1% year over year to $850 billion this year, marking its strongest growth in six years and allaying concerns about softer holiday spending.

Mastercard noted that apparel retailers saw spending rise 7.9% annually, representing the industry's strongest growth rate since 2010. That growth was attributed to "strong momentum that started during the back-to-school season and accelerated through fall right up to Christmas."

That rosy report indicates that AEO's robust comps growth for its namesake brand and Aerie should continue into its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019.

Company Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 American Eagle 1% 5% 4% 7% 5% Aerie 19% 34% 38% 27% 32% Total 3% 8% 9% 9% 8%

AEO expects its comps to rise by the mid single-digits and for its sales to rise by the low single-digits in the fourth quarter, but Wedbush analysts recently claimed that its sales actually rose 7% annually during the holiday season as its gross margin expanded. Wedbush claims that both American Eagle and Aerie generated "record sales volumes on comparably less promotional activity with broad-based strength across the board."

2. Aerie is gaining ground against Victoria's Secret

Aerie, AEO's lingerie and activewear brand for young women, is clearly the company's main growth engine. The brand's body-positive ads featuring untouched photos of models of all shapes and sizes resonate with shoppers who were alienated by L Brands' (NYSE: LB) Victoria's Secret's flashier and sexier marketing campaigns.