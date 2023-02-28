3 Ga. deputies hospitalized after driver leads them on 100+ mph chase through multiple neighborhoods

Three Georgia deputies are hospitalized after officials say a driver led them on a high-speed chase through several neighborhoods.

It all started Monday around 4:45 p.m. when it was reported that a white pickup up truck was traveling on Ga. state route Spur 25.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Glynn County officials said the driver, identified as Grant Billings, 34, drove over 100 mph, ran red lights, ran cars off the road, and put neighbors at risk during busy afternoon traffic.

The Glynn County Police Department reportedly began pursuing the car before backing off and letting the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office take over the chase.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies said Billings continued running red lights going more than 100 mph while speeding through neighborhoods. Officials say he eventually hit three deputies’ cars.

Authorities said one of the deputies conducted a PIT maneuver on the truck, before reportedly ramming the truck into the median, making it come to a complete stop.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Billings was arrested and faces multiple charges including aggravated assault, reckless driving, driving under the influence, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

The three deputies, whose names were not released, were taken to the hospital and are being treated for their injuries.

IN OTHER NEWS: