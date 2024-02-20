3 Gahanna police officers receive historic honor for heroism in deadly I-70 school bus crash

Three members of the Gahanna Division of Police, from left to right, Sgt. Kyle Parrish, Officer Kaylea Pertz and Sgt. Justin Sheasby, became the first to receive the division's medal of honor on Monday for their heroism responding to the fiery, chain-reaction crash Nov. 14, 2023, on Interstate 70 in Licking County that killed three students, a teacher and two chaperones connected with Tuscarawas Valley High School.

Sgt. Justin Sheasby, 50, Sgt. Kyle Parrish, 48, and officer Kaylea Pertz, 31, were the first emergency responders on the scene of the deadly crash. The officers were traveling to a training program in Zanesville on eastbound I-70 in Licking County when they saw the multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes that had engulfed a tour bus chartered by Tuscarawas Valley Local School District in flames.

More than 50 people were aboard the Columbus-bound bus, most of them Tuscarawas Valley high school students. The officers said that as soon as they saw the explosion and smoke, they sprang into action. Following their training, all three officers began rendering aid and moving people out of harm's way from the flames that were consuming the bus.

"Nobody questioned anything," said Sgt. Sheasby as he described the moment the trio saw the explosion and smoke, describing it as something out of an action movie scene.

"We saw smoke, we saw an explosion, and all three of us just jumped out and did what we could do," he said.

Sheasby and Parrish, who spoke to the media after the award presentation Monday at the start of the Gahanna City Council meeting, said that they felt "overwhelmed" to be receiving the police division's medal of honor. But they both also emphasized that they were doing their jobs, just like any other police officer would. Both officers also expressed their condolences to the families of the six people who died in the crash.

"It's a mixed feeling," Parrish said. The crash was "such a tragedy, and our hearts go out to the families that had a loss or a serious injury. But it's an honor that we are supported and appreciated by the department, the city and the community. It's why we show up and do what we do."

In addition to the medals of honor, the three Gahanna police division members also received congressional proclamations from U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Columbus, who was not in attendance but commended the officers for their actions on the tragic day.

Parrish said that when the trio first learned that they would be receiving the division's medal of honor, their immediate reaction was to forego any award ceremony.

"We weren't coming," said Parrish. "We just feel like we did our job. But I also wanted to recognize that the community had our back, the department had our back, and the city had our back."

What changed their minds was remembering the families who were impacted by the tragedy.

"Thinking about the families that suffered a loss, and the appreciation, made me realize that I'd want my employees to be recognized for something like that," said Parrish, as tears welled up in his eyes.

NTSB report outlines how the crash happened

Dashboard and body camera footage shows the aftermath of a fiery, chain-reaction crash Nov. 14 along Interstate 70 in Licking County that killed six people connected with Tuscaras Valley schools, inclluding three students, a teacher and two chaperones.

Three students, a teacher and two chaperones with Tuscarawas Valley High School perished in the fiery, chain-reaction crash Nov. 14 that shut down Interstate 70 for hours:

John W. Mosley, 18, of Mineral City

Jeffery D. Worrell, 18, of Bolivar

Katelyn N. Owens, 15, of Mineral City

Dave Kennat, 56, of Navarre

Kristy Gaynor, 39, of Zoar

Shannon Wigfield, 45, of Bolivar

According to an NTSB report, a tractor-trailer operated by a driver for Mid-State Systems Inc. was traveling west in the right lane of I-70 near Etna, in Licking County on Nov. 14 when it came upon traffic backed up by an earlier crash.

The semi did not slow down as it approached the backup, running over a 2015 Nissan Murano SUV that was occupied by three adult chaperones and crashing into the charter bus they were accompanying, the NTSB reported. The impact of the truck crashing into the rear of the 2009 Hool charter motorcoach occupied by the driver and 54 passengers with Tuscarawas Valley High School band pushed it into the rear of a 2006 Toyota Highlander, which rotated counterclockwise while traveling forward.

The Toyota then struck the left side of a 2014 Volvo combination vehicle before coming to rest in the left westbound lane, the NTSB said. The motorcoach, meanwhile, continued traveling forward and also struck the rear of the semitrailer attached to the 2014 Volvo combination vehicle, the report said.

The bus, SUV and the semi that triggered the crash exploded into flames, the NTSB said.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 3 Gahanna police officers honored for heroism in I-70 school bus crash