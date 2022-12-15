3 Georgia deputies face charges after man says he was assaulted following officer-involved shooting

Three Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are now behind bars and facing charges of violation of oath of office after reportedly assaulting a suspect.

An officer-involved shooting happened Nov. 10 in Richmond County. The sheriff’s office requested an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, after Vernon Cratic, 34, said he was physically assaulted by deputies after the shooting.

According to the GBI, Cratic was hit in the face and stomach while handcuffed in the elevator at the sheriff’s office. Authorities also said Cratic was slammed against a wall while handcuffed as he was being escorted out of the building.

The GBI has charged Quincy Cannon, 31, Andrew Acosta, 25 and Robert Wilson, 45.

Cannon faces charges of battery and violation of oath of office. Acosta faces charges of simple battery and violation of oath of office. Wilson faces a charge of violation of oath of office.

The trio was booked into the Richmond County Jail.

The GBI investigation is ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

The sheriff’s office has not said if the deputies are still employed with the department.

