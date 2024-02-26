3 Georgia gang members found guilty of murdering Albany man

Three Georgia gang members have been convicted of the murder of a Dougherty County man.

On Friday, Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Demondarrius Jaquan Hicks, 23, Jotorious Devante Cox, 23, and Mckeal Raynard Lamar, Jr., 23, were convicted for the murder of Kartavious Jones, 30.

According to the Attorney General’s office, the three men are members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods and shot and killed Jones on Oct. 9, 2018, in Albany.

“In an act of pure cowardice, Kartavious Jones was shot, killed, and left by the side of the road, and we’re proud to see justice served,” Carr said. “With this verdict, the Jury has sent a resounding message that gang violence of any kind will not be tolerated in Dougherty County or anywhere in our state, and those responsible will be held accountable. Our Gang Prosecution Unit has built a strong partnership with law enforcement throughout Southwest Georgia, and this is yet another example of the results we’re able to achieve by working together each day.”

The verdict was delivered by a jury on Feb. 16 following a 10-day trial.

Sentencing will take place in the next 30 days.

Hicks was found guilty of one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of armed robbery, 15 counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Cox was found guilty of one count of felony murder, one count of armed robbery, 11 counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Lamar was found guilty of one count of felony murder, one count of armed robbery, and nine counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.

