3 Georgia women arrested in illegal gambling operation
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged three women after raiding an unlicensed business and home in Homerville.
Police served a warrant at a building at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville and a home.
Investigators found the store operating Coin Operated Amusement Machines (COAMs), where customers were receiving cash payouts for winning credits.
According to officials, in the state of Georgia, COAMs must be properly licensed by the Georgia Lottery and credits can only be redeemed for lottery tickets and/or store merchandise.
On Thursday, officers arrested Gloria Marshall, 61, Patricia Thomas, 65, and Lisa Trimble, 55. They are currently facing charges of operating unlicensed COAMs, commercial gambling and keeping a gambling place.
Marshall is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute.
