3 Georgians arrested for guns, drug trafficking by GBI

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested three individuals after a joint drug investigation with the Dublin Police Department in South Georgia.

According to the GBI, Ramond Green, Tony Green, and Tiffany Gren, all of Dublin, were charged with possession of marijuana and other drugs with intent to distribute.

Agents also found guns, money, and ammunition when searching the Greens’ home in Dublin.

The GBI said in a statement that agents from the Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and officers from the Dublin Police Department executed a search warrant on July 5.

While executing the search warrant, agents “seized approximately 25 pounds of marijuana, cocaine, multiple pills suspected to be a Schedule II Controlled Substance, money, and multiple firearms with magazines and ammunition.”

The same day, the GBI said they arrested:

Ramond Green

Charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects, two counts of possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and three counts of sale of marijuana.

Tony Green

Charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of drug-related objects, and two counts of possession of a firearm during certain crimes.

Tiffany Green

Charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.



All three were booked at the Laurens County Jail.

