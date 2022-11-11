3 girls charged in Reading home invasion that left 2 male teens wounded

Nov. 10—Three teen girls from Reading have been charged in a home-invasion robbery that left two male teens wounded — one from a pistol-whipping and one who was accidentally shot during a struggle over his gun.

The Oct. 31 incident occurred on a day Reading High School had a 10:30 a.m. student dismissal. Investigators said they compared security camera footage from the crime in the 1000 block of Moss Street to security footage from the high school to identify the females.

The teens were wearing identical clothing at the time of the 11:10 a.m. robbery as they were when they checked into the school office because they were late for school that day, investigators said.

Arrested Wednesday were Tatiana A. Rodriguez, 16, Tiana M. Figueroa, 16, and Savana Rodriguez, 15. All were charged as adults with robbery, burglary, theft, aggravated assault and conspiracy.

They remained free to await a hearing following arraignment Wednesday night before District Judge Ann L. Young in Reading Central Court.

The incident is one of several recent incidents of youth violence involving high school students, including gunfire during a fight last week near the school, that spurred city and school district officials to put out a call to action to combat the problem. A town hall meeting was held Wednesday night.

According to arrest papers:

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Mulberry Street for a shooting victim. A 15-year-old boy told police that he was shot by people in a rear alley in the block.

Police noticed he was wearing black pants, had a black sweatshirt tied to his wounded leg and was carrying a black mask before being transported by ambulance to Reading Hospital for treatment.

Officers who responded saw several male teens and detained them for questioning.

Moments later, officers were sent to the 1000 block of Moss Street for a report of a shooting later determined to be where the 15-year-old was shot. Police learned from residents of that home that the shooting occurred during a robbery and one of the victims was pistol-whipped.

One of the victims said he heard a commotion at the back door and believed it was his sibling messing around with a friend. He opened the door and saw the sibling with a male he did not know pointing a handgun at him. He was ordered downstairs as the assailant followed.

Once downstairs, he tried to run for the door but could not unlock it in time. One of the suspects who was wearing a mask pointed a gun at him and told him not to try to leave.

The victim tried to get the gun away from him, and during the struggle the gun discharged, wounding that assailant. Another male pistol-whipped the victim from behind, and he fell to the floor, pretending to be unconscious. The assailants fled, taking a cellphone from one of the residents.

Security camera footage obtained by police showed the front and rear of the Moss Street residence as well as a breezeway between two homes. It shows the three girls, one of whom is carrying a machete, trying to open the back door and windows of the Moss Street home between 10:52 and 11:02 am.

At 11:11, one of the girls is followed into the breezeway by several males, one of whom points a handgun at the back door.

The girl opens the door for the males, then flees.

An argument is heard at 11:15, then a gunshot, and a male runs out the back of the home, limping. He is followed by a male with a handgun.

In an interview Monday, one of the girls admitted participating in the robbery. She said she and the other two teens were approached by a group of males at 12th and Spring streets, a block from the school, shortly after early dismissal.

The males wanted to rob the home of marijuana, she said, and the girls were recruited to help the males get into the home.

The teen who was pistol-whipped needed several surgical staples to treat cuts to his head suffered in the assault.

Criminal Investigator Joseph Snell cited the serious bodily injuries and use of deadly weapons as justification for his request to charge the juvenile girls as adults.

The status of the male suspects wasn't immediately clear.