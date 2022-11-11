3 girls entered a foam business in Florida, then ‘created their own disaster,’ cops say

Madeleine Marr
·1 min read

What a mess.

Three Florida teens are in serious trouble after sheriff’s deputies say they caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damages to a business in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Three girls, aged 12 to 13 years old, were arrested Thursday after authorities said they caused $350,000 in damage to a business in Volusia County/VSCO
Three girls, aged 12 to 13 years old, were arrested Thursday after authorities said they caused $350,000 in damage to a business in Volusia County/VSCO

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the three girls, ages 12 to 13, were arrested Thursday after authorities say the trio “created their own disaster” at Imperial Foam & Insulation.

The VCSO say the juveniles slashed bags of raw polystyrene material, used for insulation and packaging; spray-painted X-rated graffiti on foam blocks; and crashed forklifts into property. The cost of the damages is upward of $350,000, says the agency.

Pictures of the widespread destruction were posted but were not shared by the Miami Herald due to their graphic nature.

The VCSO Facebook post says that an employee overheard the girls causing a ruckus in the warehouse, then saw them running from the building. The teens, whose names were being withheld due to their age, were caught down the street.

Each girl was taken into custody and charged with burglary of a business and criminal mischief, which were “both enhanced felonies due to the state of emergency.”

Recommended Stories

  • School leader says incident of man shouting to students on bus in Chicago was not antisemitism but ‘kids and immature adults’

    CHICAGO — An incident Wednesday in which elementary students were shouted at on their school bus near West Rogers Park was not an act of antisemitism, the school’s CEO Rabbi Menachem Levine said Friday. Levine, who asked that the school not be named because of security concerns, said a social media post and a statement from the Simon Wiesenthal Center are responsible for narratives that ...

  • Quite a few insiders invested in Chrysos Corporation Limited (ASX:C79) last year which is positive news for shareholders

    When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase...

  • California mother charged after 3-year-old son dies of fentanyl overdose

    A California mother has been charged with child endangerment after her 3-year-old son died of a fentanyl overdose earlier this year, police say.

  • Saquon Barkley: It would be a great story for Odell Beckham to come back

    The Cowboys have shown free agent receiver Odell Beckham the love. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons started the campaign by tweeting at Beckham. The Giants also want Beckham, and they have made that known to him but in a more direct way. “I don’t have to tweet at him,” Giants running back Saquon Barkley said Friday, [more]

  • Brandin Cooks questionable for Sunday’s game

    Texans receiver Brandin Cooks remained limited in Friday’s practice and is questionable to play Sunday against the Giants. Cooks was excused from practice Tuesday and Wednesday last week and did not play against the Eagles last Thursday night. He returned to the team last Friday, but he did not return to practice until Thursday when [more]

  • Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Caterpillar (CAT) is a Great Choice

    Does Caterpillar (CAT) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • October CPI Data Raises Hope for a Soft Landing: 5 Top Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five U.S. corporate behemoths with solid growth potential. These are: HUM, MPC, CAT, MCK and ORLY.

  • Traveling kicker Wright embracing latest shot with Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) Matthew Wright is a pragmatist. The former aerospace engineer major spent three years trying to chase a spot on an NFL roster while keeping a regular 9-to-5 gig with Lockheed Martin in Florida. It made sense: He could work remotely and get a steady paycheck, something that's hardly a guarantee in the fickle job market for NFL kickers.

  • Breaking down the final Saints injury report vs. Steelers in Week 10

    Breaking down the final Saints injury report vs. Steelers in Week 10: Who's out, who's questionable, and who will be available?

  • Man who ordered Young Dolph murder indicted, DA says

    A third man faces murder charges in connection to the high-profile murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

  • Jack Del Rio, who once worked with Jeff Saturday, is intrigued by the Colts

    Jack Del Rio, like tons and tons of others who follow the NFL, will be monitoring the Colts' progress with Jeff Saturday at the helm.

  • Crypto.com Preliminary Audit Shows 20% of Its Assets Are in Shiba Inu Coin

    As large crypto exchanges push to prepare “proof-of-reserves” audits, an initial effort reveals just how much of Crypto.com’s reserves are in the dog-inspired meme ERC-20 token, SHIB.

  • U.S COVID public health emergency to stay in place

    -The United States will keep in place the public health emergency status of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing millions of Americans to still get free tests, vaccines and treatments until at least April of next year, two Biden administration officials said on Friday. The possibility of a winter surge in COVID cases and the need for more time to transition out of the public health emergency to a private market were two factors that contributed to the decision not to end the emergency status in January, one of the officials said. The public health emergency was initially declared in January 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began, and has been renewed each quarter since.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Asks Judge to Please Be Nice to Her

    Elizabeth Holmes and her legal defense team are asking for an 18-month period of house arrest, as opposed to the maximum 80 years of potential jail time the Theranos founder faces. In a lengthy memo pleading for leniency, Holmes requested that the court “look beyond that caricature,” of her in the media and “examine Ms. Holmes the human being.”

  • Dad of Black Boys Left by White Firefighters Says Cops Took His Blood

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Courtesy of DeAndre MitchellThe father of two Black boys who died after being missed by white firefighters in Flint, Michigan, this spring told The Daily Beast that he was held by police for several hours and had his blood drawn by cops while his sons fought for their lives.“I was going crazy not knowing if my kids were dead or alive,” DeAndre Mitchell, 44, said in an interview alongside the children’s mother, Crystal Cooper.The death of his two boys days la

  • Court clears the way for prosecutors to seek death penalty against rapper YNW Melly

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An appeals court has cleared the way for prosecutors to seek the death penalty against the rapper professionally known as YNW Melly, putting the murder case back on track to be presented to a jury. The trial of Jamell Demons, Melly’s legal name, was set to begin in July, but Broward Circuit Judge Andrew Siegel sided with the defense by ruling prosecutors could not seek ...

  • Prosecutors Won’t Charge Oregon Man Who Killed Landlord Dressed As Michael Myers

    A Portland man who used a sword to kill his ex-landlord, who, at the time, was disguised as fictitious serial killer Michael Myers, won’t be criminally charged, officials said. The unidentified tenant acted in self-defense when he fatally stabbed 46-year-old landlord Justin Valdivia after he allegedly attacked him with a hammer and a pellet gun in September, prosecutors said. The tenant won’t face criminal charges, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office confirmed this month, the Willame

  • 31 Kids Found Working Graveyard Shifts on Meat Plant ‘Kill Floors,’ Feds Say

    Department of LaborIn a complaint filed Wednesday that reads straight out the Great Depression, the feds requested a temporary injunction on a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 in “dangerous” overnight shifts at food processing plants.Packers Sanitation Services, known as PSSI, is under investigation by the Department of Labor after a credible tip uncovered that at least 31 children were employed to clean industrial equipment, the complaint said.At le

  • $50,000 settlement proposed in lawsuit over 4-year-old girl stranded in towed van

    The girl was found the next morning by a tow lot attendant who heard her crying for her mother from inside the van.

  • She made millions on OnlyFans. State fears she’ll flee country before trial for Miami murder

    Prosecutors want to keep OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney behind bars, saying she could easily flee the country before trial on the allegation she murdered her boyfriend in Miami. And they’re pointing to her sizable wealth — she made millions from the racy webcam site — and her ability to work as an “influencer” anywhere in the world.