3 girls found safe as authorities continue searching for Seward man

Jan. 2—Update, 1:30 p.m. Sunday: The three girls who authorities believed may be in danger have been found safe, but the Seward Police Department is still looking for Cash Christensen, 44.

"The kids have been located, and they're with a family member now. They're safe," Seward police Sgt. Patrick Messmer said early Sunday afternoon. "We still have not located Cash."

Christensen is still believed to be driving a four-door Volkswagen sedan, green or dark in color, with Alaska license plate FHT21Z. Authorities had said earlier that he may be elsewhere on the Kenai Peninsula or in the Anchorage area.

Messmer said Christensen was being sought for third-degree assault and a weapons offense related to an incident that occurred Friday in Seward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Original story:

Seward police are trying to find a 44-year-old man sought for multiple offenses who's believed to be traveling with three girls, and authorities think the girls could be in danger, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Seward resident Cash Christensen was last seen with the girls traveling north on the Seward Highway out of town around midnight, troopers said in an online report posted early Sunday morning. Troopers said Christensen could be elsewhere on the Kenai Peninsula or in the Anchorage area.

He was driving a four-door Volkswagen sedan, green or dark in color, with Alaska license plate FHT21Z, according to troopers.

Christensen was sought on "multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses," troopers said in the report.

Authorities asked anyone who sees Christensen or his car to call the Seward Police Department at 907-224-3338, their local police department or Alaska State Troopers.