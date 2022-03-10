3 Graham-Style Stocks to Consider

Alberto Abaterusso
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Benjamin Graham
    American economist and investor (1894-1976)

To increase your chances of discovering value opportunities, you may want to look for stocks whose Graham blended multipliers are below 22.5. Created by Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing, the multiplier is equal to the stock's price-earnings ratio multiplied by its price-book ratio.

Therefore, value investors could be interested in the following stocks, as they meet the above criteria and are favored by Wall Street analysts.


Truist Financial

The first stock that meets the criteria is Truist Financial Corp. (NYSE:TFC), a Charlotte, North Carolina-based regional bank serving individuals, small and mid-size businesses as well as private and public organizations in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States.

The stock has a Graham blended multiplier of 15.95 as the price-earnings ratio is 12.97 and the price-book ratio is 1.23.

Truist Financial traded at $58.52 per share at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of approximately $77.02 billion. The stock was down 2% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $51.87 to $68.95.

3 Graham-Style Stocks to Consider
GuruFocus assigned a rating of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

Truist Financial pays quarterly dividends. The last distribution of 48 cents per common share was issued on March 1, determining a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.29% as of this writing.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $70.85 per share.

Bank of Montreal

The second company that makes the cut is Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), a Montreal, Canada-based bank serving consumers and businesses through approximately 1,400 branches and 4,800 automated banking machines across North America.

The stock has a Graham blended multiplier of 19.28 as the price-earnings ratio is 11.34 and the price-book ratio is 1.70.

Bank of Montreal traded at $114.90 per share at close on Wednesday, determining a market capitalization of $74.55 billion. The stock has risen by 31% over the past year for a 52-week range of $86.04 to $120.865.

3 Graham-Style Stocks to Consider
GuruFocus assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

Currently, the company pays quarterly dividends. On May 26, the company will pay 1.33 Canadian dollars ($1.04) per share. So the stock offers a forward dividend yield of 3.63% as of March 9.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $155.60 per share.

Ford Motor

The third company that qualifies is Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F), the U.S. auto manufacturing giant.

The stock has a Graham blended multiplier of 4.91 as the price-earnings ratio is 3.61 and the price-book ratio is 1.36.

Ford traded at $16.37 per share at close on Wednesday, determining a market capitalization of $64.26 billion. The stock has risen by 24.20% over the past year for a 52-week range of $11.14 to $25.87.

3 Graham-Style Stocks to Consider
GuruFocus assigned a rating of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

Ford pays quarterly dividends. The last distribution of 10 cents per common share was issued on March 1, determining a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.24% as of this writing.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $21.75 per share.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

