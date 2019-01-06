3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

A stock market correction can be really good news for income-seeking investors. Why? The lower stock prices push dividend yields higher. That's exactly what has happened as the market has fallen over the past three months.

There are plenty of solid dividend stocks with higher yields as a result of the market carnage. Three great dividend stocks that you can buy right now are AT&T (NYSE: T), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). Here's why these three dividend stocks look especially attractive.

1. AT&T

AT&T's share price fell nearly 27% in 2018. But that didn't make a dent in the telecommunication giant's dividend payments. Actually, AT&T increased its dividend slightly for 2019, marking the 35th year in a row of dividend hikes. Its dividend yield now stands at 7.25%, a level any investor would love.

But can AT&T keep the dividends flowing? The short answer is "yes." The company continues to generate tremendous cash flow that's more than enough to fund its dividend program.

However, AT&T definitely faces some challenges. Customers continue to drop landlines like hot potatoes. AT&T's DirecTV is losing market share to streaming services. The wireless industry is as competitive as ever.

On the other hand, AT&T should reap the rewards as it rolls out high-speed 5G mobile networks. Growth in the Internet of Things, a world of connected devices, should also translate to higher revenue for the company. AT&T hopes to deliver more content offerings to customers as well from its acquisition of Time Warner. With these tailwinds approaching, the company's dividend should be secure for a long time to come.

2. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners also tumbled in 2018, with its stock falling 23%. The good news, though, is that the decline in its share price has helped lift Brookfield Infrastructure's dividend yield to nearly 5.6%.

Even better news is that the company should have no problems paying dividends in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure focuses, unsurprisingly, on infrastructure. The company owns communications towers, natural gas pipelines, ports, railroads, toll roads, and other assets -- the kinds of businesses that deliver a pretty steady revenue stream year in and year out.

Sure, Brookfield Infrastructure can run into problems. For example, the company's Q3 results disappointed investors. Brookfield Infrastructure's transportation segment faced headwinds in Brazil from lower volumes from mineral customers and the return of one of its toll road concessions to the government. Revenue for its utilities segment fell due to the sale of a Chilean electricity transmission business. Currency fluctuations also hurt the company's financial results.

But these are temporary issues. Brookfield Infrastructure should enjoy solid growth over the long run through acquisitions and overall global economic expansion driving demand for the kinds of infrastructure assets that it owns.

3. Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare properties, primarily hospitals. Unlike AT&T and Brookfield Infrastructure, Medical Properties Trust turned in a solid stock performance last year, with its share price climbing nearly 17%.