3 Great Reasons Millennials Should Take Social Security at Age 67

Social Security is our nation's most valuable social resource, yet it's also one of the most confusing. Despite pulling more than 22 million people out of poverty each month -- which is more than a third of current program recipients -- there's a lot that's often misconstrued about Social Security. Perhaps chief among these misconceptions is the program's sustainability.

In various surveys throughout the years, millennials have expressed concern and/or blatant doubt that Social Security wouldn't be there when it was time for them to retire and collect. This, thankfully, is a false narrative.

Social Security's two recurring sources of revenue -- the 12.4% payroll tax on earned income up to select levels and the taxation of benefits over certain income thresholds -- ensures that money will always be flowing into the program and that eligible beneficiaries will be receiving a monthly payout.

Millennials would be smart to claim Social Security at age 67

Arguably, the bigger dilemma for millennials is going to be deciding when to take their retired worker benefit. Although there are a number of factors that go into determining your monthly stipend from Social Security, none has a bigger bearing on your take-home and lifetime earning potential from the program than deciding when to begin taking your benefit. That's because for each year you decide not to claim your benefit, your payout grows by approximately 8%. Thus, the claiming system is built in such a way as to encourage patience, as well as saving and investing outside of the program.

Keeping in mind the always important point that there is no perfect claiming strategy, I'd opine that, as a whole, millennials (those people born between the early 1980s and mid-1990s) would be best off waiting to take their Social Security benefit until age 67, which just happens to be their full retirement age. At this level, millennials would be guaranteed to receive 100% of their monthly payout.

Here are three great reasons I believe millennials should circle their 67th birthday on the calendar as their minimum target to take Social Security.

1. Chances are you're going to be reliant on Social Security to make ends meet

The first reason to wait is simple: Surveys show that you have a better chance than not of relying on your Social Security benefit to make ends meet when you retire. According to an annual Gallup poll of retirees and nonretirees that was released in April 2019, 90% of retired workers currently lean on Social Security as a necessary source of monthly income, which tied an all-time high. And 57% of these workers count on the program as a "major" source of income.