3 Growth Stocks I'm Watching Closely in 2019

The changing of the calendar year tends to be one of those times where investors take stock of their portfolios and lay out some of the things they want to do in 2019. One thing that tends to make the to-do list is to reassess one's investment thesis on a company and whether it's worth keeping or not.

In the spirit of this idea, I thought I would share three companies in my own portfolio that I will be watching closely in 2019: solar power component manufacturer SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG), prospective natural gas exporter Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL), and homebuilder LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH). Both SolarEdge and LGI Homes have grown at incredible rates over the past five years, and Tellurian is expecting to make a final investment decision this year that could set it on a path to success. Here's why I'm interested in these companies and what I will be watching to help you shape your own opinion on these growth stocks.

Person in business suit looking through binoculars More

Image source: Getty Images.

Will recent acquisitions sink this solar stock?

SolarEdge Technologies has carved out a great niche for itself in the solar energy world. The company specializes in power inverter systems that convert DC power a solar panel produces and transforms it to AC power we use in outlets. The company's system optimizes the amount of power each panel can produce and has real-time monitoring of each individual panel to ensure you're getting the most out of your solar system. This is a great option for residential and commercial scale installations where space is constrained.

What's unique about SolarEdge is that it is consistently profitable even though it is still a rather young and fast-growing company. Revenue has grown more than 50% annually over the past five years and it has been both net income and free cash flow positive since 2015. Being in the black has allowed the company to build about $450 million in cash and short term investments on the balance sheet with no debt. That's an envious position to be in for the solar industry.

The one thing that investors should be acutely watching in 2019 is management's ability to preserve margins and the progress of its recent acquisitions. The solar inverter business is attracting a lot of competition from industrial giants like ABB, Schneider Electric, and Huawei, which could put pressure on margins. SolarEdge has already reported that is gross margin has slipped from 35.4% in 2017 to 33% in the most recent quarter and is guiding for 30%-33% in the coming quarters.

The other thing that SolarEdge investors should keep an eye on are SolarEdge's recent ventures into energy storage by acquiring an uninterrupted power source (UPS) manufacturer and a lithium battery supplier. The intent here is to build a residential or commercial energy package including an inverter system, energy storage, smart outlets, and a remote monitoring platform. While the idea sounds promising on paper, execution will be key here in showing that it can generate better value from selling these complete packages instead of focusing on its inverter systems.

Waiting for the light to turn green

Tellurian is a company looking to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility on the Gulf Coast. The reason you've never heard of it is that the company was founded last year and has no other revenue generating assets at this time. A company that has nothing to its name but a business plan in the energy or materials business is typically where investor dreams go to die. That could be the case here because its future still hinges on come regulatory approval and signing up customers as equity partners.