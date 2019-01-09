3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years

One of the best (and least stressful) investing strategies is to buy great businesses at great prices and hold them forever. Sticking to the strategy is simple but not easy.

How do you identify a great business? What's a good price, especially when your holding period is a lifetime? Investing may seem daunting, but individual investors can find the best stocks to own by putting in the time and doing the work with high-quality research.

We recently asked three contributors at The Motley Fool for their best growth stocks to buy and hold forever. Here's why they chose NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), Mastercard (NYSE: MA), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

A solid renewable energy yieldco

Maxx Chatsko (NextEra Energy Partners): Thanks to economic and geographic factors, the United States is the best market in the world for renewable-energy assets. On average, the lowest-cost electricity comes from onshore wind turbines, while solar is the third-cheapest source of power. As technology improves and the supporting industrial ecosystem blossoms in the coming years and decades, the United States will remain a safe haven for clean-power companies.

That bodes well for NextEra Energy Partners, a fast-growing renewable-energy yieldco building a portfolio of wind and solar power assets in the United States. It benefits from a close relationship with its parent NextEra Energy, which also is the world's largest publicly traded utility by market cap and produces more electricity from wind and solar than any other company in the world. As the parent builds out its 40,000-megawatt backlog of projects through its power-generation subsidiary, NextEra Energy Resources, it will inevitably offer first dibs to the yieldco.

The relationship essentially provides NextEra Energy Partners the right of first refusal to the world's most enviable pipeline of renewable-energy projects. It recently completed a $1.3 billion transaction with NextEra Energy Resources that added 11 renewable-power plants to its portfolio, which now boasts 4,100 megawatts of wind power and 600 megawatts of solar. As a result, the yieldco expected to exit 2018 with an annual run rate of $1 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and $360 million in cash available for distribution after debt payments.

Investors can expect similar transactions to occur in the future, especially given the enormous renewable-energy project backlog in the NextEra Energy universe. That promises to allow NextEra Energy Partners to continue beating the S&P 500 (shares have bested the total return of the index by 15% since debuting in 2014) and continue paying a healthy dividend (now yielding 4.3%).

Management even thinks the stock can deliver average total returns of at least 16% per year through 2023. A long-overdue recession may have something to say about that, but either way, this business is well-positioned for long-term growth.