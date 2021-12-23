3 Guatemalan teens rescued by Richland Hills police from suspected human trafficking

Three teens from Guatemala have been rescued by Richland Hills police from a suspected labor human trafficking group in Tarrant County, authorities said Thursday.

Two adults also were arrested in the case.

The teens ages 17, 18, and 19 were found early Sunday during a traffic stop and taken to the Richland Hills police station where they were provided food, Richland Hills police said Thursday in a news release.

They were then taken to a local victim advocacy center for further assistance and services.

Richland Hills police identified the suspects as 45-year-old Jose Leonel Flores and 34-year-old Jorge Martinez Jimenez who face human trafficking charges in the case.

Richland Hills police said Thursday they were not sure where Flores and Jimenez had been staying.

The case began about 12:40 a.m. Sunday when Richland Hills police made a traffic stop on a traffic violation in the 3400 block of Booth Calloway Road in Richland Hills.

The car was occupied by a driver and four passengers, with no one having identification and they could not speak English, Richland Hills police said.

The rear seat passengers appeared to be young and exhibited signs of unusual nervousness during the stop. The officer continued to investigate out of concern for their welfare.

With the assistance of a Spanish speaking Richland Hills police officer, the passengers in the back seat were found to be young men in labor human trafficking.

Members of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit assisted Richland Hills police with the investigation.

If you are a victim or you know someone who may be a victim of human trafficking, please contact 1-888-373-7888, text 233733, or visit humantraffickinghotline.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-TIPS (8477) or 469tips.com.