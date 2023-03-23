3 gunmen storm Buckhead home, rob woman sitting on her own couch, police say

Police are searching for three gunmen who burst into a Buckhead home and stole a woman’s cash, debit cards and her car.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Buckhead on Thursday at the victim’s home on West Paces Ferry Road.

The home is less than half a mile from the Governor’s mansion.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to an incident report, the victim was sitting on her couch when the three suspects burst into the home out of nowhere. Two pointed guns at her and they then stole cash, debit cards, her car keys, and then her car, which had her computer inside.

Buckhead has seen a rash of home invasions recently, leaving people who live there nervous.

Some say the solution is to make Buckhead a city, but others don’t support the movement and say people need to be more vigilant about their safety. A measure to make Buckhead a city recently failed in the legislature.

TRENDING STORIES:

“(Buckhead) is probably more of a target because it’s a wealthy, wealthy community. I understand that,” Tiffany Kent said.

Still, she says no one should have to go through what the home invasion victim went through.

“I would hate to be that person,” Kent said. “I can’t imagine having to recover from that.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police tracked the car for a while via the woman’s computer. They still haven’t been able to locate the car or the suspects.

Meanwhile, Bill White, who lead the Buckhead Cityhood movement, blames people who helped defeat the measure for crimes like this.