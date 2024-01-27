3 Harmony El Paso schools named ‘Schools of Character’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three Harmony Public Schools El Paso campuses have been named Texas “State Schools of Character” for their efforts to promote cultures of character on campus and in the community, according to a news release sent out by Harmony.

Harmony School of Innovation Elementary, Harmony School of Excellence and Harmony School of Science Middle/High were awarded the distinction by Character.org, a national advocate and leader for school character development.

“At Harmony, we are committed to helping mold not just a generation of great scholars, but also a generation of great citizens and future community leaders,” Harmony CEO Fatih Ay said.

“That’s why character education is invaluable to the academic process at Harmony. By embedding values like respect, teamwork, leadership, and empathy into our rigorous academic curriculum, we give our students the full set of tools they’ll need to take on whatever challenges or opportunities that await them,” Ay said.

Each year, Character.org certifies schools and districts at the state level that demonstrate a dedicated focus on character development, which the organization says has a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior and school climate.

Two other Harmony Public Schools El Paso campuses previously earned the honor, which remains with campuses for five years after receiving the designation. Both campuses also won National School of Character honors. Those campuses were Harmony School of Science Elementary and Harmony Science Academy.

“Each of these schools has put into place a comprehensive, multi-year approach to character education that inspires their students to understand, care about, and consistently practice a set of core values that will enable them to flourish in school, in relationships, in the workplace, and as citizens. The schools then underwent a rigorous evaluation process to achieve their certification, documenting how they have implemented character education best practices and structures at each school,” according to the news release.



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.